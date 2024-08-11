China resumes EU tariffs on electric vehicle imports to WTO, citing unfair trade practices

(MENAFN) Beijing announced on Friday that it has lodged an appeal with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to the European Union's recent imposition of customs duties on electric vehicle imports from China. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce revealed that the appeal, filed on August 9, challenges the EU's provisional measures against Chinese electric vehicle subsidies. According to a spokesperson from the ministry, this legal action is aimed at safeguarding the development rights and interests of China's electric vehicle industry while promoting global cooperation on the green transformation. The ministry criticized the EU's initial move, arguing that it lacks both factual and legal justification, violates WTO regulations, and undermines international efforts to combat climate change. The statement further urged the EU to rectify its "wrong practices" immediately, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stable economic and trade relations between China and the EU, particularly within the electric vehicle sector and its supply chains.



The dispute stems from the EU's decision in July to impose additional temporary duties of up to 38 percent on electric vehicle imports from China. This action followed a European Commission investigation conducted in 2023, which concluded that Chinese electric vehicle subsidies were unfairly disadvantaging European manufacturers. The tariffs were introduced as a protective measure to level the playing field for European companies in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle market. However, China's appeal to the WTO signals a growing tension between the two economic powerhouses, as both seek to assert their interests in the rapidly evolving global green economy. The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for international trade relations and the future of the electric vehicle industry.



