Shelling In Kramatorsk: Number Of Casualties Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of Russian shelling in Kramatorsk has increased to five.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On 11 August at 06:10, the Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk. As a result of the impact of munitions on residential buildings and the territory of the enterprise, at least 5 citizens sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.

Three men aged 52, 59, 73, and women aged 42 and 56 were hospitalised. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, torso and leg injuries. The victims are being provided with qualified medical care.

Multi-apartment and private residential buildings, the territory of the enterprise, commercial premises and vehicles were damaged. The enemy fired at the town from "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers, the prosecutor's office said.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are currently working at the sites of the attacks. The consequences of the shelling and the number of victims are being clarified.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, there was information about four wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of the shelling of an infrastructure facility by Russian troops on the morning of 11 August.