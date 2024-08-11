Ethiopian Coffee Export Surge In July 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July 2024, Ethiopia's coffee export sector saw remarkable growth with the country exported 40,531.61 metric tons of coffee.



This marked a significant 132% increase from the previous period. The surge translated into a total export value of $180.45 million. This represented a 110% rise .



When compared to July 2023, the figures show substantial growth. The volume increased by 17,758.08 metric tons (78%). Similarly, the value rose by $54.29 million (43%).



Ethiopia is Africa's largest coffee producer and the world's fifth-largest exporter of Arabica coffee.



The coffee sector is a cornerstone of the Ethiopian economy, making a substantial contribution to GDP and foreign exchange earnings.





Challenges and Improvements

Ethiopia's coffee industry faces several challenges. Climate change, pests, and diseases impact production.



Inconsistent market regulations create uncertainties. Despite these hurdles, the country has made significant strides.



Key efforts include introducing disease-resistant coffee plants. They have also adopted better processing methods.



Additionally, they are building more storage facilities. The focus on high-quality specialty coffee has increased.

Economic Impact

Coffee remains Ethiopia's top export . It contributes about 30-35% of the country's total export earnings.



Approximately 25% of Ethiopia's population depends on the coffee value chain. The government and development partners continue to invest in the sector. They aim to ensure its sustainability and growth.

Future Outlook

The forecast for Ethiopia's coffee production in 2023/24 is optimistic. They expect to produce 8.35 million 60-kilogram bags (501,000 metric tons).



Export targets are set to reach 4.83 million bags (289,800 metric tons). The demand for Ethiopian specialty coffee is growing. This is due to its high quality and best agricultural practices.

Conclusion

Ethiopia's coffee export performance in July 2024 highlights significant growth. Both volume and value increased compared to the previous year.



Despite various challenges, the country's commitment to improving coffee production has yielded positive results. Ongoing efforts to address industry challenges continue.



The demand for specialty coffee is growing. Ethiopia is poised to maintain its pivotal role in the global coffee market.

