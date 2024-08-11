US Exited Afghanistan In Disgrace, Says Fazl

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says the US forces had to pull out of from Afghanistan in disgrace after 20 years of invasion.

“The United States did all it could to establish its supremacy in Afghanistan, but was humiliated by the Afghans,” he told a gathering of farmers in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The superpower had to withdraw its from the neighbouring country largely due to the strong resilience of the Afghan people, the influential rightwing figure noted.

Pakistan's incumbent Parliament had lost its credibility as in the wake of what he called massively-rigged elections, the JUI-F chief alleged, claiming people had no faith in the legislature.

