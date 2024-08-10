ACI Exports Reach JD3.966B In First Seven Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -The Amman Chamber of (ACI) announced that its exports reached JD3.966 billion in the first seven months of 2024, compared with JD4.024 billion for the same period last year, marking a decline of 1.4 per cent.

Of the Chamber's 10 industrial sectors, seven recorded an increase in exports, with growth ranging from 2.2 per cent in the food, agricultural, and livestock industries to 28.2 per cent in the chemical industries and cosmetics sectors. However, the remaining three sectors saw a decrease, with packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies dropping by 3.2 per cent, and the mining industries experiencing a decline of 30.7 per cent.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq accounted for more than half of the chamber's total exports during this period, collectively contributing JD2.545 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Exports to the US surged by 61 per cent, totalling JD1.072 billion, up from JD666 million in the same period last year, making the US the leading destination for Amman's exports.

In terms of geographical distribution, Arab countries topped the list of export destinations with a value of JD1.725 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries with JD722 million, and African countries with JD20 million.

During the January-July period of 2024, ACI exports were primarily distributed among key sectors: chemical industries and cosmetics with JD991 million, mining industries with JD818 million, and engineering, electrical, and information technology industries with JD616 million.

The remaining exports were distributed across several sectors, including food, agricultural, and livestock; medical supplies and equipment; leather and garment; plastics and rubber; packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies; construction industries; and wood and furniture.

Established in 1962, ACI represents 8,600 industrial establishments, employing 159,000 workers, with a total capital of some JD5 billion.



