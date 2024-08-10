Turkiye Unbars Access To Instagram
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ANKARA, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's Minister of transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced a decision to reinstate access to Instagram after the administration of the latter agreed to Turkiye's demands.
"During the recent talks, Instagram officials promised to meet our requests, especially those regarding criminal activity and work with us on a means of censoring users," the minister wrote on his X account.
Accordingly, Turkiye will unbar access to Instagram as of 9:30 pm. (local time), 6:30 pm. (GMT) Saturday, Uraloglu affirmed.
On August 2 Turkiye's Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies barred access to the social media platform Instagram because the latter failed to abide by Turkish laws. (end)
