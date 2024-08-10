Egyptian Female Weightlifter Wins Silver At Paris Games

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Sara Ahmad, of Egypt, won the silver medal of women's 81kg weightlifting at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday. With a total score of 268 kg she finished second after Norway's Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda - 275 kg, while Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera, of Ecuador, ranked third with a score of 267 kg. (end) mo

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.