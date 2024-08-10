Over 6,000 Solar Panels Delivered To Ukrainian Hospitals - Energy Ministry
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 6,000 solar panels have already been delivered to hospitals across Ukraine.
That's according to Deputy Minister of energy Svitlana Hrynchuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"Separately, due to the support of the energy sector, we are implementing a donor program for hospitals throughout Ukraine, we have already received more than 6,000 solar panels. We are currently purchasing additional equipment," Hrynchuk said.
In general, several programs have been launched for equipping civil infrastructure facilities, such as clinics and schools, with solar panels and auxiliary equipment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the government decided to install solar panels and electricity storage systems on the roofs of administrative buildings.
