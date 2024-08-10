Foreign Ministry Condemns Israel's Attack On Al-Tabi'een School In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 10 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli bombing of Al-Tabi'een school, which houses displaced persons in Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza, at Saturday dawn, which killed over 100 Palestinians and dozens.The said this Israeli attack is a flagrant violation of the international law rules, and deliberate and systematic aggression against civilians and centers for sheltering displaced persons.In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's absolute condemnation and denunciation of Israel's continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law.Qudah added that these Israeli practices come in light of the absence of a firm international position that obliges Israel halt its aggression on Gaza and forces it to respect international law, which resulted in unprecedented killing, destruction and humanitarian disaster.Qudah said this attack, which coincides with mediators' attempt to resume negotiations on a swap deal that will lead to a permanent ceasefire, reflects Israeli government's efforts to obstruct and thwart these endeavors.Amid the Israeli government's persistence in its systematic violations of international law, Qudah urged the international community, especially the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities to immediately halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, stop the ongoing and continuous Israeli violations of international law, and hold those responsible accountable.