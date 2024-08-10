Dr. Rana Dajani Selected Skoll Foundation Fellow

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 10 (Petra) - In aiming to leverage the efforts of Fellows who are extraordinary proximate leaders and drive change in communities across the globe, the Skoll Fellowship selected Prof. Rana Dajani as a fellow for 2024.The Skoll Foundation annually selects leaders in social innovation and change-making, providing them with a to connect, learn, and amplify their impact on critical global issues.In a statement issued by the Foundation, Prof. Rana was chosen for her expertise as a social entrepreneur and global thought leader through her founding of We Love Reading, a grassroots program to nurture changemakers in underserved communities by fostering reading aloud for children.The program has been awarded many prizes, one of them the UNESCO International Literacy Prize. Under her leadership, the program has established more than 8,000 locally run libraries in over 70 countries.The Skoll Foundation aims to build a sustainable world of peace and prosperity for all and catalyzes transformational social change by investing in social entrepreneurs and other social innovators who offer a compelling vision, creative solutions, and proven approaches.Every year, a new cohort of Fellows meets at the Skoll World Forum in Oxford, marking the beginning of a long-term journey of mutual care, shared learning, and regional connection opportunities. The Foundation champions social entrepreneurs who advance bold and equitable solutions to the world's most pressing problems.Dajani joined a diverse cohort of social entrepreneurs from around the world, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise to the table. This fellowship emphasizes peer-to-peer support, creating a community where fellows can share experiences, tackle challenges, and collaborate on solutions.Through this fellowship, over 200 leaders across 96 countries support cross-regional connectivity, learning, and visibility for social innovators.Read more about We Love Reading on the website: