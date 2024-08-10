Bengali Hindus In India Relive 1971 Trauma Amidst Renewed Unrest In Bangladesh, Urge Protection Of Minorities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As renewed unrest grips Bangladesh, the memories of past atrocities have resurfaced for many Bengali Hindus who once fled their homeland to seek refuge in India. These communities, now settled primarily in states like West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya, are reliving the horrors of the 1971 Liberation War and the subsequent persecution they endured. Their collective plea today is for the protection of minority rights in Bangladesh, and they urge Hindus in the neighbouring nation to seek safety across the border if necessary.

Also read:

Bangladesh unrest: Now, Chief Justice resigns following one-hour ultimatum from protesters

Recollections of past atrocities

Sushil Gangopadhyay, now a resident of West Bengal, was just a young boy when he fled his home in Noakhali District, Bangladesh, in 1971. His prosperous life was violently disrupted by the Pakistani army and local collaborators known as Razakars. "Our family was large, and we had vast lands," he recalled, "but during the Liberation War, everything was destroyed. Homes were burned, and many were brutally killed." Despite attempting to return to Bangladesh after its independence, ongoing hostility forced him to permanently resettle in India.

The current unrest in Bangladesh has left Sushil deeply disturbed. "Seeing the recent events in Bangladesh is heart-wrenching. I saw footage of a pregnant woman being kicked in the stomach; such brutality is unimaginable," he said with a voice full of anguish. "As an Indian, I demand the rescue of our native brothers."

Fleeing persecution

The pain of displacement is shared by many who sought refuge in India during the turbulent periods of Bangladesh's history. Anima Das, from Bangaon, West Bengal, was pregnant when she fled Bangladesh. Recalling those harrowing days, she said, "My son was young, and my daughter was in my womb. The country was engulfed in conflict; houses were burned. Out of fear, my father-in-law sent us to India." The trauma of witnessing widespread violence, especially against men, has left an indelible mark on her. "I've visited Bangladesh a few times since, but I can't bear the thought of living there again."

These stories are not isolated. Many Bengali Hindus from the border regions have similar experiences of religious persecution, forced migration, and the loss of their ancestral homes. While they have found safety and stability in India, the pain of displacement and the fear for those left behind persist.

"Hindus have historically faced challenges in Bangladesh, from the time of independence to the Liberation War and beyond. Yet, many chose to stay, only to face repeated dangers," said

Haradhan Biswas, whose father migrated to India, in an interview with an Indian media house.

A call for action

The recent resurgence of violence in Bangladesh has prompted calls for safeguarding the Hindu minorities in the country. Paresh Das, who fled to India in 1956 after witnessing his grandfather's murder, emphasized the need for immediate intervention. "My grandfather was hacked to death before my eyes. We abandoned our land in fear," he said. "Though we live peacefully in India now, relatives back in Noakhali still face threats. Just a month ago, my uncle was killed over land disputes. I told them to prioritize their lives over property."

Rashomoy Biswas, residing near Newtown, vividly remembers the persecutions that continued even after Bangladesh's independence. "Being Hindu was a crime. Even after independence, there was no respite. Pakistani Army and Jamaat forces targeted us, marking Hindu homes for attacks." He urged the Indian government to take a firm stand. "We now live in peace in India, but many of our relatives remain in Bangladesh. We urge the Indian government to intervene, ensuring that Hindus there can live without fear."

205 incidents of attacks on minority communities since fall of Hasina Govt

The recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, marked by the resignation and flight of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has intensified fears among minority communities. According to data presented by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, there have been at least 205 incidents of attacks on members of minority communities in 52 districts since the fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5.

The data reveals a grim picture: Hindu temples, households, and businesses have been vandalized, women assaulted, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party were killed. The violence has left the minority communities in Bangladesh living in fear, with many seeking refuge in others' homes to escape the unrest.

Nirmal Rosario, one of the three presidents of the unity council, voiced the community's despair. "We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen anything like this in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country."

Also read:

'Hindus have right to live': Thousands protest in B'desh's Dhaka against violence, temple destructions (WATCH)

Appeals for international intervention

In an open letter to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the head of an interim government following the fall of Hasina, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council urged immediate action to end the violence. The letter, signed by General Secretary Rana Dasgupta and President Basudev Dhar, welcomed Yunus as the leader of a new era but expressed deep concern over the ongoing communal violence.

"When people's victory is advancing towards its destination, we, with sorrow and heavy hearts, observe that a vested quarter is hatching a conspiracy to tarnish this achievement by carrying out unprecedented violence against minority communities," the letter said.

The letter highlighted the widespread fear, anxiety, and uncertainty among minorities in Bangladesh and called for an immediate end to the violence. "We demand an immediate end to this situation," the letter added.

The international community has also taken note of the escalating violence in Bangladesh. Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, condemned the racially based attacks and called for an end to the violence.“What we've made clear is we want to make sure that the violence that has been occurring in Bangladesh in recent weeks is tamped down. Certainly, we stand against any racially based attacks or racially based incitement to violence,” Haq said.