Ukraine Destroys Another Russian Naval Vessel In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Friday, Ukraine's defense intelligence (GUR) operatives from the Group 13 team destroyed a Tunets-type high-speed cutter project KS 701, using a MAGURA V5 sea drone off the coast of Chornomorske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the GUR press service, Ukrinform saw.

"As a result of the mission, three more watercraft were also damaged. Their type is being established," scouts noted.

According to the GUR, this is not the first Tunets cutter hunted down in the area as two Russian vessels of this type were destroyed and another two – damaged in May 2024.

drones burn down Atlas fuel depot in Rostov region - sourc

The Russians use the KS 701 project boat in Crimea for patrolling the water area and logistics.

The scouts thanked all Ukrainians who donated to the Magura for the GUR fundraiser set up by journalists from the national telethon.

The GUR recalled that international experts recognized the latest MAGURA V5 strike platform as the most effective kamikaze sea drone used in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

These drones have successfully attacked 18 Russian vessels, destroying nine of them.

Satellite images of aftermath of AFU strike on Russian airfield "

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the GUR, the Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs, the patrol ship Sergei Kotov, the landing ships Akula and Serna, the missile ship Ivanovets, the large landing ship Tsesar Kunikov, as well as high-speed patrol and landing boats of various types, have been hit.

The damage inflicted on Russia by Magura V5 drones is estimated at more than $500 million.