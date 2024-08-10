Two Children Were Identified Among Dead In Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of 10 August, the bodies of two dead children, girls aged 9 and 11, were identified in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and examinations to identify six more people, including one child, are ongoing.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General (PGO) reported this in Telegram .

"According to the latest data, the number of people killed as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka by the Russian is 14, 43 people were wounded," the statement said.

The PGO recalled that on 9 August 2024, at 11:05 a.m., the enemy launched an air strike on Kostiantynivka , preliminarily with an X-38 missile. The attack hit a local shopping centre with food and hardware stores.

Investigative actions are ongoing, the number of victims is being determined.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform , as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kostiantynivka, dozens of buildings were damaged in addition to the supermarket: a post office, shops, and houses.

Photo: PGO