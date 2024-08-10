3 Pakistani Soldiers Among 7 Killed In Tirah Attacks

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Three Pakistan were killed in gun battles with suspected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah Valley.

Fire was traded between security forces and the alleged extremists at three different locations in the remote Tirah Valley of Khyber district, the military's affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said:“Resultantly, four fighters were killed due to effective engagement by troops.”

Three soldiers were also killed in the fire exchange, according to ISPR, which said a clearing operation was being conducted in the area.

It added the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices would further strengthen the soldiers' resolve.

In the second quarter of the current year, Pakistan witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws, resulting from 240 attacks and counter-terror operations.

Local sources said there was an intense gun battle between security forces and militants, with heavy weapons being used by both sides.

Meanwhile, the outlawed Gul Bahadur Group claimed responsibility for the assault on the Zangi check-post near Bagh Markaz.

In a statement, the group claimed to have destroyed an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and an excavator with a landmine planted on the road leading to the check post.

