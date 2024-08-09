Exhibit In Lebanon Features Work By Brazilian

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Lebanese and foreign artists will showcase some of their works at the 9th Ghosta Visual Art Fair in Lebanon. The will be on view from August 22 to 31 in the Saint Simon Church in Ghosta and feature a creation by Brazilian visual artist Sarah Campelo . Its curator is Lebanese photographer and artist Jacques Menassa, who exhibited some of his works in Brazil in January.

Painting by Campelo: References to childhood

According to information from the organizers, 41 Lebanese and foreign artists will have their works exhibited in the fair, which was first established in 1999. Their goal, organizers say, was to showcase the“cultural and artistic face of Lebanon despite the extraordinary circumstances” the country faces.

Campelo makes works related to childhood and nature. Painting is one of her artistic media. She's also one of the founders of the Arte Ocupa movement established in 2021 to bring about the art development in her hometown Manaus, Amazonas state. The project takes painting materials for residents of the city's low-income neighborhoods to engage in art activities.

The Lebanese exhibition is curated by Lebanese photographer and artist Jacques Menassa. He exhibited 32 collages in Manaus earlier this year. And the Ghosta Visual Art Fair exhibited works by Brazilians in previous editions.

Ghosta is a town that has the particularity of being the home of many people who moved to Brazil and then went back to Lebanon, as did the curator's ancestor Jacob Menassa. He immigrated to Brazil in 1885 and then returned to Lebanon in 1901, being one of the first to trail this path and form the Brazilian community in Lebanon, according to studies by researcher Roberto Khatlab presented in the Brasilibaneses book in Lebanon.

Quick facts :

9th Ghosta Visual Art Fair, Lebanon 2024

From August 22 to 31, at 3pm

Saint Simon Church in Ghosta

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

