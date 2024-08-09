YOLO TV Launches Revolutionary Partner Program To Elevate Business Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YOLO TV Partner Installation of a wall mount 202 inch Outdoor TV

202 inch YOLO TV Wall Mount

YOLO TV Giant 202 inch wall mount TV is the focal point of this backyard oasis

New Program Offers Strategic Support and Opportunities for Businesses to Expand Their Reach and Connect with Audiences

- Brian Bachman, Managing Partner YOLO TV

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YOLO TV, a leader in innovative indoor and outdoor giant TVs, announces the launch of its exclusive Partner Program aimed at creating additional revenue opportunities for businesses across North America. Designed to expand market reach and enhance sales capabilities, this initiative provides qualified businesses with the opportunity to offer top-of-the-line fully outdoor TVs that are weatherproof, glare-resistant, and larger than others on the market. With outdoor sizes ranging from 115 inches to 317 inches and several mounting options including pole, ground, or wall, our partners can offer clients a premium outdoor solution.“We were amazed with YOLO TV when our client first brought them to our attention while we were designing and creating an ultimate pool, sunken living room, and entertainment hub for a client that clearly wanted the best for his backyard oasis,” says Willie Van Rensburg, owner of Innovative Custom Pools and member of the YOLO TV partner program.

YOLO TV's Partner Program is tailored for new home builders, general contractors, pool installers, designers, AV integrators, and resellers seeking to elevate their offerings with cutting-edge technology. The program highlights YOLO TV's commitment to supporting partners with comprehensive training, lead generation assistance, and unparalleled customer service.“We were attracted to the partner program to expand our offerings; we install premium artificial turf and many times when people are redoing a backyard or business and adding artificial turf, they are looking for luxury products and the highest quality and YOLO TV is a great addition to elevate a backyard and add that WOW factor” says Nick Ogilvie of Luxe Blades.

“At YOLO TV, we believe in fostering strategic partnerships that drive mutual success,” said Brian Bachman, Managing Partner at YOLO TV.“Our Partner Program not only provides access to our state-of-the-art products made in North America but also equips partners with the tools and knowledge to effectively market and sell our premium TVs.” To date YOLO TV has brought in various partners from industries such as general contractors, AV specialists, pool builders and artificial turf companies who help people create amazing backyards.“We are happy to partner with YOLO TV and this phenomenal product. Our customers are looking to add that wow factor to their backyard and this is it!” adds Ogilvie.

Key highlights of the YOLO TV Partner Program include:

* Premium Products: YOLO TV offers a range of giant daylight bright TVs suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments, ensuring superior performance and durability. With so many products in our lineup and the continuous additions to the latest and greatest our partners appreciate having a variety of quality products to choose from. Outdoor TVs have seven sizes, and the indoor giant TVs ranging from 108-to 217 inches offer Full and Ultra HD and 4k options.

*Training and Support: YOLO TV Partners benefit from hands on training sessions designed to familiarize them with YOLO TV products and sales strategies. Ongoing support is provided to help partners maximize their sales potential.

*Stand Out from Your Competition: Enhance your projects with unique technology that isn't found in every home or backyard. Impress your clients with the latest premium entertainment solutions.

*Lead Generation: YOLO TV assists partners in generating leads and expanding their client base, empowering them to capitalize on new business opportunities as well as servicing opportunities.

In addition, YOLO TV offers extensive marketing support, including custom promotional materials and co-branded advertising campaigns. Our graphic design team collaborates with partners to seamlessly integrate their businesses into our marketing efforts, all at no additional cost. We also provide comprehensive installation materials and on-site training for your first installation, ensuring you experience our products firsthand.

“Some partners come in with projects already lined up, while others are incorporating this into their lineup and getting sales they otherwise wouldn't have had.” adds Bachman.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings, our Partner Program serves as a gateway for businesses to thrive in the competitive landscape of entertainment technology,” added Bachman.“This helps us with providing exceptional viewing experiences to customers nationwide "adds Bachman who has qualified partners across several industries and states across the US.

Ideal businesses for the YOLO TV Partner Program include those in the home improvement and outdoor living sectors. Potential partners are encouraged to join the program, including General Contractors, Pool Installers, AV Integrators, Designers, Architects, Remodeling Companies, Artificial Turf Installers, Home Automation Companies, Outdoor Living Specialists, and Outdoor Lighting Companies.

“We believe that by collaborating with businesses in these industries, we can create a synergistic relationship that benefits both parties,” says Bachman.“Our program is designed to provide partners with the tools and support they need to elevate their business and reach new audiences.”

The program's launch coincides with the introduction of YOLO TV's latest innovations, the Rise and Rotate and Rise-on-the-Go, which partners can access first. These new products come with discounted introductory rates not typically offered, providing an exclusive advantage to our partners.“We are giving our partners the first opportunity to offer this unique product to their customers and offer limited-time discounts as a benefit that we do not extend generally, which is another perk to becoming one of our partners,” adds Bachman.

For more information about the YOLO TV Partner Program and to apply, please visit []( ).

About YOLO TV:

YOLO TV is a leading provider of indoor and outdoor giant TVs, specializing in daylight bright TVs that add a wow factor to your backyard or for indoor theater settings. Based in Dallas, Texas, YOLO TV is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, offering products designed to enhance entertainment experiences at home. YOLO TV specializes in residential, multifamily, short-term rentals (Airbnb) and commercial projects. Visit for more information or contact us today.

Christine Lock

YOLO TV

+1 214-225-2660

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

YOLO TV 158 Wall Mount in Paradise Valley, Arizona