Iot Security Market Worth $56.2 Billion By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is one of the main geographic contributors to the global lot security market, even when it comes to market size. Economically strong nations like the US and Canada, the region offers the most substantial and cutting-edge technological infrastructure. One of the main factors driving the lot security market's growth in North America is the existence of major regional players such as Microsoft, Fortinet, IBM, and others. government agencies such as National Institute of Standards and technology (NIST) are investigating loT security Technology on a number of fronts, including protocols, security assurances, use cases, applications, and current services.
Key Players Microsoft (US), Fortinet (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Thales Group (France), Infineon (Germany) , Allot (Israel), Atos (France), Checkpoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Mobileum (US), Entrust (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and Kaspersky (Switzerland), MagicCube (US), Claroty (US), Ordr (US), Armis (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Keyfactor (US), Particle Industries (US), Karamba Security (Israel), and Forescout (US) are the key players and other players in the IoT Security Market.
