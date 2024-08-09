PM247 Expands Premier Plumbing Services To Bristol And Bath

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- spokesperson for PM247BRISTOL, BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PM247, the UK's leading provider of professional plumbing services, is delighted to announce its expansion into Bristol and Bath . This move marks an exciting chapter in PM247's mission to deliver top-tier plumbing solutions across the South of England.With a reputation built on trust and reliability, PM247 has become synonymous with exceptional plumbing services. The expansion into Bristol and Bath responds directly to rising customer demand for dependable, round-the-clock support in these areas.Comprehensive Plumbing Services:PM247 offers a wide range of services, from emergency plumbing to routine maintenance and complex installations. With the launch in Bristol and Bath, residents and businesses in these vibrant cities can now benefit from the same high standards that have made PM247 a household name in London and beyond.Whether it's a burst pipe, a blocked toilet, or a bathroom installation, PM247's expert team is on hand 24/7 to provide fast, efficient solutions. The company prides itself on a one-hour response time for emergencies, ensuring quick resolution and minimal disruption.Setting a New Standard:PM247 is about more than fixing leaks; it's about setting new standards in the plumbing industry. Each team member is highly trained, vetted, and fully qualified, ensuring every job meets the highest standards. The company's one-year guarantee on all work provides customers with lasting peace of mind.“We are excited to bring our services to Bristol and Bath,” said a spokesperson for PM247.“These cities have rich histories and growing communities, and we look forward to becoming a trusted partner for all their plumbing needs. We understand the importance of a functioning plumbing system and are committed to delivering unmatched service.”Seamless and Transparent Service:Booking a PM247 plumber is straightforward. Customers can make an appointment by phone or online, assured that a skilled technician will arrive as promised. The company offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees and accepts card or cash payments upon job completion. A digital invoice is provided within 24 hours, ensuring a seamless experience.Serving Bristol and Bath:PM247's expansion into Bristol and Bath is part of its broader strategy to make premier plumbing services accessible to more homes and businesses across the UK. As PM247 continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to providing reliable, cost-effective solutions tailored to each community's needs.For more information or to book a service, visit .Contact: PM247 Media RelationsPhone: 01992 586311Email: ...

