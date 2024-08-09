عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


8/9/2024 6:30:16 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The France vs. Spain match at the Paris 2024 olympics and the Avaí vs. Operário-PR match in Brazil's Série B are today's soccer highlights.

Today's schedule also includes matches from international friendlies, the Portuguese League, the Argentine Championship, and the League Cup, among others.
See times and where to watch today's soccer games live:
Paris 2024 Olympics


  • 1:00 PM - France vs. Spain - Sportv

International Friendlies

  • 3:30 PM - Newcastle vs. Girona - ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Brentford vs. Wolfsburg - ESPN 3 and Disney+


English Championship (2nd Division)

  • 4:00 PM - Blackburn vs. Derby County - Disney+

Portuguese Championship

  • 4:15 PM - Sporting vs. Rio Ave - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Argentine Championship

  • 4:30 PM - Barracas Central vs. Talleres - Disney+
  • 7:00 PM - Belgrano vs. Unión Santa Fe - Disney+
  • 9:00 PM - Racing vs. Gimnasia La Plata - Disney+

Brazilian Série B

  • 7:15 PM - Avaí vs. Operário-PR - Sportv and Premiere
  • 8:00 PM - Paysandu vs. Santos - Premiere
  • 9:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Brusque - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - América-MG vs. Botafogo-SP - Sportv and Premiere

Copa Paulista

  • 8:00 PM - Barretos vs. Monte Azul - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Leagues Cup

  • 9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul - Apple TV
  • 9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Montréal - Apple TV
  • 9:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Portland Timbers - Apple TV

Where to watch the live game between France and Spain; see time

  • The France vs. Spain game will be broadcast live on Sportv at 1:00 PM.

What time is the Avaí vs. Operário-PR game?

  • The Avaí vs. Operário-PR game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7:15 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Sporting vs. Rio Ave. game for the Portuguese Championship?

  • The Sporting vs. Rio Ave. game will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 and Disney+ at 4:15 PM.

Which soccer games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, August 9.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, August 9.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on record this Friday, August 9.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, August 9.

Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
Sportv

  • 1:00 PM - France vs. Spain - Paris 2024 Olympics
  • 7:15 PM - Avaí vs. Operário-PR - Brazilian Série B
  • 9:30 PM - América-MG vs. Botafogo-SP - Brazilian Série B

Premiere

  • 7:15 PM - Avaí vs. Operário-PR - Brazilian Série B
  • 8:00 PM - Paysandu vs. Santos - Brazilian Série B
  • 9:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Brusque - Brazilian Série B
  • 9:30 PM - América-MG vs. Botafogo-SP - Brazilian Série B

Where to watch, and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Prime Video

  • No games will be broadcast on Prime Video this Friday, August 9.

Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

  • 8:00 PM - Barretos vs. Monte Azul - Copa Paulista

Apple TV

  • 9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul - Leagues Cup
  • 9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Montréal - Leagues Cup
  • 9:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Portland Timbers - Leagues Cup

MENAFN09082024007421016031ID1108536945


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search