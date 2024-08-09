Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The France vs. Spain match at the Paris 2024 olympics and the Avaí vs. Operário-PR match in Brazil's Série B are today's soccer highlights.
Today's schedule also includes matches from international friendlies, the Portuguese League, the Argentine Championship, and the League Cup, among others.
See times and where to watch today's soccer games live:
Paris 2024 Olympics
1:00 PM - France vs. Spain - Sportv
International Friendlies
3:30 PM - Newcastle vs. Girona - ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM - Brentford vs. Wolfsburg - ESPN 3 and Disney+
English Championship (2nd Division)
4:00 PM - Blackburn vs. Derby County - Disney+
Portuguese Championship
4:15 PM - Sporting vs. Rio Ave - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Argentine Championship
4:30 PM - Barracas Central vs. Talleres - Disney+
7:00 PM - Belgrano vs. Unión Santa Fe - Disney+
9:00 PM - Racing vs. Gimnasia La Plata - Disney+
Brazilian Série B
7:15 PM - Avaí vs. Operário-PR - Sportv and Premiere
8:00 PM - Paysandu vs. Santos - Premiere
9:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Brusque - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
9:30 PM - América-MG vs. Botafogo-SP - Sportv and Premiere
Copa Paulista
8:00 PM - Barretos vs. Monte Azul - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Leagues Cup
9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul - Apple TV
9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Montréal - Apple TV
9:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Portland Timbers - Apple TV
