Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The France vs. Spain match at the Paris 2024 and the Avaí vs. Operário-PR match in Brazil's Série B are today's soccer highlights.



Today's schedule also includes matches from international friendlies, the Portuguese League, the Argentine Championship, and the League Cup, among others.

See times and where to watch today's soccer games live:

Paris 2024 Olympics





1:00 PM - France vs. Spain - Sportv







3:30 PM - Newcastle vs. Girona - ESPN and Disney+

3:45 PM - Brentford vs. Wolfsburg - ESPN 3 and Disney+





4:00 PM - Blackburn vs. Derby County - Disney+





4:15 PM - Sporting vs. Rio Ave - ESPN 4 and Disney+







4:30 PM - Barracas Central vs. Talleres - Disney+



7:00 PM - Belgrano vs. Unión Santa Fe - Disney+

9:00 PM - Racing vs. Gimnasia La Plata - Disney+







7:15 PM - Avaí vs. Operário-PR - Sportv and Premiere



8:00 PM - Paysandu vs. Santos - Premiere



9:00 PM - Mirassol vs. Brusque - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

9:30 PM - América-MG vs. Botafogo-SP - Sportv and Premiere





8:00 PM - Barretos vs. Monte Azul - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul - Apple TV



9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Montréal - Apple TV

9:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Portland Timbers - Apple TV





The France vs. Spain game will be broadcast live on Sportv at 1:00 PM.





The Avaí vs. Operário-PR game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7:15 PM.





The Sporting vs. Rio Ave. game will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 and Disney+ at 4:15 PM.





No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, August 9.





No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, August 9.





No games will be broadcast on record this Friday, August 9.





No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, August 9.







No games will be broadcast on Prime Video this Friday, August 9.





8:00 PM - Barretos vs. Monte Azul - Copa Paulista







9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Cruz Azul - Leagues Cup



9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Montréal - Leagues Cup

9:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Portland Timbers - Leagues Cup



