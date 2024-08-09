India, Qatar To Expand Co-Operation To New Areas: Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The thriving and robust India-Qatar relations with an annual trade volume of $16bn, are set to grow higher with collaborations in several new areas, stated Indian ambassador Vipul in an exclusive interview with Gulf Times.

