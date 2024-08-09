MECC Holds Training Programme For QU Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, represented by the Marine Environment and Soil Quality Department at the of Environment and Climate Change, organised a training programme for a number of environmental and biological sciences students at the College of Arts and Sciences at Qatar University, from June 30 to August 8, 2024.

At the end of the program, the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department honoured the students who participated in the summer training programme for universities, in appreciation of the efforts made by the students during the training period.

This is also to encourage them to continue the education process, which contributes to building national cadres in the field of environmental research.

The programme aimed to raise students' analytical and research skills and work to enrich the cognitive aspect of research methods and methodologies used in their field of study by getting to know the departments of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department and its modern research laboratories.

During the training process, the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department was keen to provide training based on real-world experience in research methods and techniques by preparing a timetable that included organising visits and tours for students to all departments of the department and its affiliated laboratories.

During the training period, the students were briefed on the tasks of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department and its affiliated departments, as well as modern scientific and practical methods.

The programme included monitoring operations for the quality of the marine environment, soil quality in the country, quality of beaches in the Qatari environment, monitoring marine estuaries, and monitoring air quality.

The students prepared environmental reports with the aim of continuously monitoring the state of the environment and ensuring its safety and compliance with environmental standards.

The training programme also included training students on methods of analyzing samples in the Central Environmental Laboratory Department of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, and learning about the methods of operating laboratory devices in the field of chemical and biological analyses and the importance of ensuring the quality of results and their compliance with environmental standards and indicators.

The training programme contributed to developing the students' teamwork and research skills and providing them with valuable experiences that contribute to enhancing their readiness for the labour market.