(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has suspended the social X (formerly Twitter) for 10 days nationwide.



Musk drew Maduro's ire after condemning his re-election results, accusing him of “major election fraud,” and labeling him a“dictator” on X.



He accuses the platform, owned by Elon Musk, of violating Venezuelan laws by inciting violence, civil unrest, and division among citizens.



Maduro's decision highlights his government's growing distrust of foreign tech companies and their influence in Venezuela.



By suspending X, he aims to assert control over digital spaces and reinforce national sovereignty.







This move is part of a broader effort to limit external influence and maintain government authority.



The suspension raises significant concerns about freedom of speech in Venezuela. It shows the government's willingness to restrict access to global communication tools, reflecting the ongoing struggle between state power and digital freedom.



In a country already facing political and economic challenges, this action could further isolate Venezuela from the global digital community.



It signals a critical point in the relationship between governments and social media, particularly in politically unstable regions.

Background

The Carter Center, a respected U.S.-based organization, has validated Edmundo González's win in Venezuela's presidential election on July 28, 2024.



González secured over 60% of the votes, a significant lead confirmed by the Center after reviewing opposition-submitted tally sheets.



This endorsement designates the Carter Center as the only independent international body overseeing Venezuela's election procedures.



Additionally, three separate entities have supported accusations of electoral misconduct by the Maduro administration.



These groups unanimously recognized González's substantial lead, casting serious doubt on the official figures released by Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE).







MENAFN09082024007421016031ID1108536327