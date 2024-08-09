Medical Engineered Materials Market Report 2024-2030: A Sustainable Solution For Preventing Surrounding Tissues By Programmed Hydrogel In Wound Care
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Engineered Materials World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants at high level by type, resin sub-type, application, end-user and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.
Engineers engaged in the medical arena are tasked with developing technologies, such as medical diagnostic machines, medical instruments, artificial organs, joint replacement parts and prosthetic devices, all with the ultimate target of improving the health and quality of life for others. Among these, a variety of materials commonly used in day-to-day life, such as adhesives, elastomers, films, foams and plastics are developed specifically for medical purposes by employing advanced techniques to make them biocompatible and provide the requisite results.
The fabrication of medical equipment and gadgets is the primary use for medically designed materials in the healthcare industry. Additionally, they are used in the manufacturing of wearables, advanced wound care devices and disposables. The application of these engineered materials ranges from prosthetics and catheters to syringes. They are also used in making products for in-vitro diagnostics and key packaging for pharmaceuticals for preserving and containing medicines to avoid contamination.
Apart from medical grade plastics, the other types of medical engineered materials mentioned are also widely used and offer a number of benefits.
Report Segmentation
Type
Medical Adhesives Medical Elastomers Medical Films Medical Foams Medical Plastics
Application
Medical Devices Medical Disposables Medical Wearables Medical Wound Care Products
End-User
Clinics Diagnostic Centers Hospitals R&D Institutions
Geographic Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of World
This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Medical Engineered Materials market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 35
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $21.1 billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $35.8 billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
Type Application End-User Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
Market Demand by Geographic Region Market Demand by Type Market Demand by Application Market Demand by End-User
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of World
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
A Sustainable Solution for Preventing Surrounding Tissues by Programmed Hydrogel in Wound Care PVC Losing the Race to Alternatives in the Medical Sector Polyethylene Use in Bone Disorder Applications on the Rise Innovative Matrix Composites based on Polyethylene and Polypropylene Developed for Biomedical Applications Wide Array of Solutions and Application Areas Offered by Soft-Skin Adhesives Facilitating Market Growth Resorbable Elastomers Show Promise for Implantable Medical Devices Novel Thermosensitive Bioadhesives Improve Surgical Sealing Processes Considerably Tissue Adhesion Enhanced with the Use of Fermentation-Derived Albumin-Based Hydrogels Role of Medical Adhesives in Laparoscopic Surgery Growing
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
Arkema S.A. B. Braun Melsungen AG BASF SE Carpenter Co. Celanese Corporation Covestro AG DuPont de Nemours Inc. Eastman Chemical Company Ensinger GMBH Envalior GMBH Evonik Industries AG Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Johnson & Johnson Medtronic PLC Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. Nitto Denko Corporation Royal DSM RTP Company Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Smith & Nephew PLC Solventum Corporation Syensqo Teknor Apex Trelleborg AB Trinseo WL Gore & Associates Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Medical Engineered Materials World Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09082024004107003653ID1108536273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.