(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russia announced the destruction of 75 Ukrainian drones over its territory within the past 24 hours, amid escalating drone strikes between Kyiv and Moscow.

Governor of Rostov Oblast Vasily Golubev reported that the on the region did not result in any injuries. Ukrainian forces have intensified their targeting of Russian border regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh, and Rostov Oblasts, using drones and missiles.

Since Feb. 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine, which it conditions to end on Kyiv abandoning its aspirations to join Western military alliances that Russia claims threaten its national security.

