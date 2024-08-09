J&K Sees 92% Surge In 'Ladli Beti' Coverage

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the last four years, the coverage of“LadliBeti” scheme in Jammu and Kashmir has increased by more than 92 percent.

As per the figures, the has expanded coverage of“Ladli Beti” from 16,095 cases in 2017 to 1,61,552 cases upto 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this period, the assistance for the deserving girl children under this scheme has increased from `24 crore to `847 crore

Under the“Ladli Beti” scheme, every girl child born on or after April 1, 2015, to parents or guardians with an annual income not exceeding Rs 75,000 is eligible for coverage.

The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month, directly credited into the girl child's bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, until she reaches the age of 14. Upon attaining the age of 21, the girl child will receive an approximate sum of Rs 6.50 lakhs.

Read Also No Content Available

In September 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir government fully digitized the“Ladli Beti” scheme to maximize its reach and ensure transparency, making it easier for eligible beneficiaries to access the program.

Officials attributed the success of the“Ladli Beti” scheme to the concerted efforts of local administrations and the active participation of the community.

“The scheme's expansion is seen as a crucial step towards achieving gender equality and empowering women in the region. The government initiated a strong awareness campaign soon after launching the scheme. As a result we have got a good number of registration, which still keeps on increasing across Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.

Officials said their officials are motivating families at district level to get registered under the scheme for the financial security of girl child.

“Our officials at district offices continue to tour distant places to spread awareness regarding the scheme. Similarly media and social media is also being used to ensure further improvement in the coverage at district levels,” they said. Officials also added that the administration is continuously monitoring the scheme's progress by devising a strategy to ensure coverage of more girls .

