Jay Vine Bounces Back With Victory In Burgos

Australian powers to TT victory in comeback race ​

Jay Vine has made a memorable return to competition with victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta Burgos in Spain.

The Australian former TT champion blitzed the 18,5km course in a scorching time of 19.51, clocking an average speed of 55.9kmph in the time trial from Santa María del Campo to Pampliega.

The win marks his first victory since suffering multiple vertebrae fractures at the Itzulia Basque Country crash in April.

Vine:“I feel pretty incredible. I'm really happy with how the legs are going especially in my first race back after injury. It's been a long way back since the crash. My wife has been so supportive and patient during the whole time and the team has been in constant contact to try and get me ready and back to health. Just 4 months ago I was in ICU not so far from here and to be back here on the top step of a podium is incredible. In a few days, my wife is due to give birth to our first born so it's just a really special time in my life right now.”

Finn Fisher Black now sits in 3rd place overall at +34” behind overall leader Sepp Kuss (Visma LAB) heading into the final stage tomorrow from Frías to Condado de Treviño (156km).

Stage 4 results

1 Vine (UAE Team Emirates) 19:51

2 Affini (Visma LAB) +12”

3 Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) +13”

General Classification post stage 4

1 Kuss (Visma LAB) 11:44:38

2 Poole (DSM firmenich) +5”

3 Fisher Black (UAE Team Emirates) +34”



