Cyberark Gains On Hookup With SAP

(MENAFN- Baystreet) CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR)shares soared Thursday, as the identity security company today announced that SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS) will implement CyberArk to secure privileged and sensitive access to their cloud services with zero standing privileges, protecting client data and allowing for easier auditing.

SAP ECS is the biggest private cloud in the world. With hundreds of thousands of servers, it runs the core operations of more than 6,000 of the largest organizations worldwide, across all major industries. SAP ECS accelerates and simplifies customers' business transformation by running their SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) stack with a world-class level of availability, security and resilience on their preferred cloud infrastructure. This can include 'hyperscalers', their own data centers and SAP data centers, enabling customers to become cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent enterprises.

Privileged administrators of cloud services are often targeted by attackers due to their high-level access. To reduce vulnerability, privileged session access and administration rights should be reviewed and revoked on time. A modern approach to securing extended IT users is needed; no user should have any entitlements by default, and they should not have always-on access.

CyberArk is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle.

CYBR shares climbed $22.43, or 9.2%, to $265.90.









