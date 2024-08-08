Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3169723 GAZA -- At least 22 Palestinians are martyred and 77 others in four more massacres by the Israeli forces in Gaza Strip.

3169789 CAIRO -- Leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United States invite the Palestinian and Israeli negotiators to resume the talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal in Cairo or Doha.

3169765 PARIS -- The Moroccan team hammer Egypt's 6-0, securing the bronze medal of Paris Olympic Games.

3169790 WASHINGTON -- The US Dept. of State reiterates the call for the Israeli to crack down on violent settlers in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

3169704 TOKYO -- A 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocks southwestern Japan. (end)

