Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
3169723 GAZA -- At least 22 Palestinians are martyred and 77 others injured in four more massacres by the Israeli Occupation forces in Gaza Strip.
3169789 CAIRO -- Leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United States invite the Palestinian and Israeli negotiators to resume the talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal in Cairo or Doha.
3169765 PARIS -- The Moroccan football team hammer Egypt's 6-0, securing the bronze medal of Paris Olympic Games.
3169790 WASHINGTON -- The US Dept. of State reiterates the call for the Israeli government to crack down on violent settlers in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
3169704 TOKYO -- A 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocks southwestern Japan. (end)
