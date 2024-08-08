HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, (NYSE:HCI) , a holding company with operations in insurance, information services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported pre-tax income of $76.0 million and net income of $57.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $54.1 million compared with $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted per share were $4.24 in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $1.28 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the second quarter of 2024 was $56.7 million, or $4.21 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2023. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as“GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“In the second quarter, HCI Group delivered another quarter of solid profitability driven by strong underwriting execution,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel.“The results highlight the power of our technology. In future periods, we plan not only to replicate this success but also to explore new ways to exploit our technology and capitalize on new opportunities.”

Second Quarter 2024 Commentary

Consolidated gross premiums earned in the second quarter increased to $263.6 million from $181.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 driven primarily by growth in Florida, including the assumption of policies from Citizens.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the second quarter were $76.7 million compared with $66.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Premiums ceded represented 29.1% of gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 36.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

Net investment income in the second quarter was $16.9 million compared with $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $8.1 million increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale securities, and an increase in income from real estate investments.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the second quarter were $78.3 million compared with $61.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gross loss ratio in the second quarter was 29.7% compared to 34.0% in the second quarter of 2023. The decline in the gross loss ratio was driven primarily by the continued decline of claims and litigation frequency in Florida.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the second quarter were $23.5 million compared with $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing 8.9% of gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 12.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the second quarter increased to $17.5 million from $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. General and administrative personnel expenses represented 6.6% of gross premiums earned in the second quarter of 2024 down from 7.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date 2024 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported pre-tax income of $153.5 million and net income of $114.1 million. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $101.7 million compared with $27.8 million for the first six months ended June 30, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $8.04 for the first six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $2.81 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $111.7 million, or $7.86 diluted earnings per share compared with adjusted net income of $31.6 million, or $2.72 diluted earnings per share, in the same period of 2023. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned for the six months of 2024 increased to $520.2 million from $362.0 million in the same period of 2023 driven primarily by growth in Florida, including the assumption of policies from Citizens.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the six months of 2024 were $144.8 million compared with $136.9 million for the six months of 2023. Premiums ceded represented 27.8% of gross premiums earned for the six months of 2024 compared with 37.8% in the six months of 2023.

Net investment income for the six months of 2024 was $30.9 million compared with $26.5 million for the six months of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities, offset by a decrease in income from real estate investments.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the six months of 2024 were $158.2 million compared with $122.5 million for the six months of 2023. The gross loss ratio decreased to 30.4% compared to 33.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decline in the gross loss ratio was driven primarily by the continued decline of claims and litigation frequency in Florida.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the six months of 2024 were $45.6 million compared with $45.3 million for the six months of 2023, representing 8.8% of gross premiums earned in the six months of 2024 compared with 12.5% in the six months of 2023.

General and administrative personnel expenses for the six months of 2024 increased to $33.7 million from $27.8 million for the six months of 2023. General and administrative personnel expenses represented 6.5% of gross premiums earned in the six months of 2024 down from 7.7% in the six months of 2023.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

