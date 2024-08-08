Ketchum UK CEO Resigns After Three Months

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Ruth Allchurch has departed Ketchum roughly three months after joining the agency as UK CEO.



“I can confirm that I have resigned from my role at Ketchum. Unfortunately, the role didn't meet with my expectations, and I didn't feel it was the right environment for me to succeed,” Allchurch told PRovoke Media.“I had the pleasure of working with some incredibly talented people and I wish Ketchum well for the future.”



A Ketchum spokesperson said, "We agreed that it was not the right path forward for Ketchum UK. We wish Ruth the best in whatever she chooses to do next."



Allchurch assumed the CEO position in April, taking leadership of Ketchum's second largest global office from WE Communications, where she served as EMEA managing director. Allchurch joined WE as UK managing director in 2018 and was promoted to regional managing director for EMEA in 2023. She was previously managing director of Cirkle for more than three years, consumer MD at Cohn & Wolfe, and head of brand PR for Diageo Western Europe for eight years.



Ketchum's London operation has been led by Jo-ann Robertson since the end of 2017, when she was promoted to UK CEO . In 2022, Robertson added global markets – all Ketchum offices outside the US, including Europe, Brazil and Canada – to her leadership remit and has since been looking for a successor in London.









