Holiday Inn Express Nashville/Hendersonville Welcomes Guests Back With Extensive Upgrades

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Holiday Inn Express Nashville/Hendersonville is thrilled to reopen its doors the week of August 3rd after undergoing full property renovations. Featuring 93 guest rooms and 1,200 square feet of meeting space, the hotel has been meticulously restored to enhance the guest experience.In December 2023, tragedy struck the community when a tornado ripped a portion of the roof off the building and hit the area's electrical substation. Water poured in from the exposed ceiling, leading to extensive damage. Thanks to the quick action of the dedicated hospitality team, all guests and staff were safely sheltered in the ballroom, and no injuries were sustained during the disaster.“Over the past few months, the dedicated Holiday Inn Express Nashville/Hendersonville team has been tirelessly rebuilding and enhancing our facilities. This challenge has only made us stronger, and we are more committed than ever to providing unparalleled hospitality to our valued guests and the local community,” said Frank Amedia, Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Asset Investments Inc.The hotel has been closed in the aftermath, with all employees retained during construction. The reopening includes updates to every aspect of the property, ensuring guests a fresh and modern stay. Enhancements include new furniture, mattresses, light fixtures, curtains, and vanities in all guest rooms. The lobby and front desk area have also undergone a complete makeover, along with the ballroom, which now features new fixtures, carpet, and wallpaper. Guests can anticipate enjoying all amenities, including the pool, event space, and complimentary breakfast service.The reopening marks a significant milestone for the Holiday Inn Express Nashville/ Hendersonville and the local community, which has shown incredible support throughout the recovery process. For more information or to make reservations, please visit their website at or contact the front desk at (615) 824-0022.ABOUT HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS NASHVILLE/HENDERSONVILLEThe newly renovated Holiday Inn Express Nashville/Hendersonville is in the charming town of Hendersonville, Tennessee, just a short drive from Nashville's most famous attractions. With its convenient location, contemporary amenities, and exceptional hospitality, the hotel remains a beloved destination for travelers near and far.Situated within 20 miles of the Gaylord Opryland Resort, Convention Center, Music Stage, and downtown Nashville, this hotel offers unparalleled accessibility to the area's essential entertainment. Under the esteemed Intercontinental Hotels Group, Holiday Inn Express Nashville/Hendersonville boasts 93 guest rooms, all featuring brand-new amenities and 1,200 square feet of versatile event space. Additionally, guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast spread designed to provide the perfect start to their day. This property is ideal for business and leisure, ensuring a comfortable and productive stay. Whether in town for sightseeing or hosting a meeting, all are provided with comfort and ease.Guests can now look forward to fully remodeled accommodations, which blend modern comfort with stylish design. The updated interiors promise a relaxing and enjoyable experience, making each stay memorable. For more information or to book your stay, please visit or call the front desk at (615) 824-0022.ABOUT THE CEO: FRANK AMEDIAFrank Amedia, the Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy Asset Investments Inc., is a prominent figure with a rich and diverse background. Frank and his wife, Lorilee, are co-founders of Touch Heaven Ministries, where they have dedicated their lives to spreading their faith and providing spiritual guidance. With over four decades of ministry experience, Frank has served in various capacities, including as a pastor, evangelist, and prophetic voice. He is widely recognized for his inspirational preaching and commitment to interfaith dialogue.At Trilogy Asset Investments Inc. (TAI), faith and the provision of the Lord guide every step of their journey. As a faith-based organization, they are deeply devoted to serving the Hendersonville community and extending their presence on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) campus as humble contributors. Their mission is inspired by their faith, and they strive to reflect this in all their endeavors. They express gratitude for the blessings and opportunities provided, which enable them to support and uplift the community. Their dedication to Hendersonville is unwavering, and they are committed to furthering their impact through work and perseverance.Amedia praised his team's efforts in overcoming tornado damage and tight deadlines during the hotel's reopening. He highlighted team leaders Stephanie and Kiki for managing extensive repairs and final inspections and acknowledged the support from the city's officials, contractors, and the IHG team. Frank's gratitude for the collective effort underscores the extraordinary commitment required for such a successful and timely reopening, demonstrating the power of teamwork and resilience.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit us at or connect with us on LinkedIn

