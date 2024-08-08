CED Issues Statement On Budget Proposals
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Gardner, Vice President, Public Policy, at the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The conference Board, released the following statement:
CED welcomes the proposals for cutting the federal budget from several prominent organizations as an important contribution to what should be a growing and urgent debate over spending and our fiscal health in this election year. CED reaffirms our
call
for a bipartisan Congressional Commission on Fiscal Responsibility to consider comprehensive and sustainable
solutions
to our
Debt Crisis
and
urges Congress to adopt
solutions
to put the
Social Security
and
Medicare
Trust Funds on sound financial footing to preserve these crucial programs for current beneficiaries and future generations of Americans.
Now, other organizations should step up to make similar far-reaching proposals for spending reduction, entitlement reform, and budget process reform so that Congress has more proposals to consider, and the US will be able to address its fiscal challenges quickly.
About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard
The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively, they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees. ConferenceBoard/us/Committee-Economic-Development
SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)
MENAFN08082024003732001241ID1108533094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.