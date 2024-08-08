CED Issues Statement On Budget Proposals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Gardner, Vice President, Public Policy, at the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the public policy center of The Board, released the following statement:

CED welcomes the proposals for cutting the budget from several prominent organizations as an important contribution to what should be a growing and urgent debate over spending and our fiscal in this election year. CED reaffirms our

call

for a bipartisan Congressional Commission on Fiscal Responsibility to consider comprehensive and sustainable

solutions

to our

Debt Crisis

and

urges Congress to adopt

solutions

to put the

Social Security

and

Medicare

Trust Funds on sound financial footing to preserve these crucial programs for current beneficiaries and future generations of Americans.

Now, other organizations should step up to make similar far-reaching proposals for spending reduction, entitlement reform, and budget process reform so that Congress has more proposals to consider, and the US will be able to address its fiscal challenges quickly.

