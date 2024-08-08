EF Ultimate Break's Summer Black Friday Travel Deals Are Epic!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EF Ultimate Break's Summer Black Friday Sale is offering cash-strapped young adults up to 50% off on guided, experiential tours across the globe CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday shopping season is coming early at EF Ultimate Break, a leader in guided experiential for young adults (ages 18-35). The research is in. recently said that Millennial and Gen Z consumers are more likely to value experiences (like travel) over physical possessions. Another June 2023 survey from Experian reported that roughly 60% of Gen Z/Millennials would rather spend money on life experiences like travel than saving for their retirement! And finally,

other studies show more Americans choosing to go deeper into debt before giving up their summer travel plans, especially younger adults. Enter EF Ultimate Break with their Summer Black Friday Sale. There is no better time to book international travel than now with offers up to 50% off and deals representing thousands of dollars in savings for travelers. Deals are available on bookings now through June 2025. Click here to see full sale details: "We believe at EF Ultimate Break that we offer a better way to travel, we work hard to make high quality guided, experiential travel accessible, inclusive and obtainable for cash-strapped young adults from all economic backgrounds," said Heather Leisman, President, EF Ultimate Break. "With deals up to 50% off, combined with low down payments and our monthly interest-free payment plans, we're doing our part to help more travelers making meaningful connections while seeing the world." Sale details include: The sale runs through September 5, 2024. Travelers need only make a $150 down payment to secure a booking on tour. EF Ultimate Break offers travelers numerous payment models, including interest-free monthly payments. Tours can be booked now through December 2025, which means your next international vacation could be as low as $64 per month per month! A sample of deals include:

Location Tour Details Discounts Cost Savings Thailand: Island Paradise 22 days,

7 cities $1700 Discount 50% off Sicily & Malta Getaway 10 days, 3 cities $1000 Discount 39% off Japan & South Korea Getaway 11 days, 3 cities $1200 Discount 35% off The Greek Islands 11 days, 4 cities $1000 Discount 34% off South Africa Expedition 11 days, 3 cities $1500 Discount 51% off

New Trips Launching!

Looking for some of the most affordable, fun, immersive, and dare we say "cooler" tours to consider adding to your bucket list? Check out some of these new Nordic and Northern European city stay experiences that are as easy on recent hot summer temperatures as they are on your bank account. At seven days, these trips can fit into most American vacation schedules and budgets, including tours in:



Berlin

Copenhagen

Dublin Stockholm

Our Model

DIY online travel companies make your pay up front for the entire trip, often putting credit card users deeper into debt, especially with today's high interest rates. To make traveling the world more affordable and accessible for young adults,

EF Ultimate Break offers:



Low down payments to secure spots on tour – as low as $150 during this Summer Black Friday event!

The ability to book these deals and hold a tour spot through June 2025. The option to choose an interest-free monthly payments plans as low as $64 per month.

"Travel is a high priority for Gen Z and Millennials. With over 150 itineraries to choose from, we're making their travel dreams come true without breaking the bank," added Leisman.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break

is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 140+ trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF Education First, the world leader in international education, has helped millions of people throughout its history learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.



