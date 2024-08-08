Air France Extends Beirut Flight Suspension Until Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Air France has extended the suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until at least Sunday "due to the security situation" in Lebanon.

Air France and its low-cost subsidiary, Transavia, have halted flights to the Lebanese capital since July 29.

Transavia has also extended the flight suspension until Sunday.

"The resumption of operations will be subject to a further assessment of the local situation," Air France said in a notice on its website posted late Wednesday.

"Air France reiterates that the safety of its customers and crews is its top priority," it said.

Other airlines have also stopped flights to Beirut.