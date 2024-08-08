Truist Names Steve Hagerman Chief Information Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) today announced that Steve Hagerman will be its new chief information officer. Hagerman will join Truist on Oct. 28, reporting to Chairman & CEO Bill Rogers. Based at Truist headquarters in Charlotte, Hagerman will lead the enterprise team, shaping and executing a strategic vision for the bank's future, including key areas like data and analytics, AI, information security, technology transformation, and more.



"I'm delighted to welcome

Steve Hagerman to Truist as chief information officer," said Truist Chairman & CEO Bill Rogers. "Steve has deep experience serving clients, inspiring teams, and driving business results through technology innovation and modernization.

His purposeful leadership, broad expertise and focus on client experience aligns with our strategy and our culture. He is the ideal leader to enhance and leverage our technology capabilities to drive growth and performance."

Hagerman has more than 25 years of experience, primarily in the financial services industry. Most recently, he served as CIO for consumer technology, chief technology officer, and head of consumer lending technology at Wells Fargo. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase and served in the United States Marine Corps. He is a graduate of Franklin University and the Wharton Executive Education Program.



"I'm thrilled to join a company that is built on purpose-driven performance," Hagerman said. "Truist's commitment to caring for clients and inspiring communities is a differentiator in the industry. I'm looking forward to working with the enterprise technology team to deliver capabilities that empower the business and deliver premiere service to clients."

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $520 billion as of June 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation