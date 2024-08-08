Hongkong Bank Foundation boosts cataract blindness elimination in Laos, Cambodia

(MENAFN) A significant boost has been given to a program aimed at improving vision health in Laos and Cambodia, thanks to additional financial support from the Hongkong Foundation. This contribution will significantly advance the "cataract blindness elimination program" managed by the GX Foundation, which is dedicated to providing at least 1,500 free cataract surgeries over the next two years in both countries.



The funding not only supports the vital surgical interventions but also sponsors Hong Kong students to participate in internships related to the project. This initiative fosters international collaboration and provides valuable learning opportunities for youth from Hong Kong, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in global health efforts.



The GX Foundation, a Chinese medical humanitarian aid charity established in Hong Kong in 2018, is dedicated to offering medical and public health assistance in Belt and Road countries. Its mission emphasizes "people-to-people" connectivity and global solidarity. Leung Chun-ying, the chairman of the GX Foundation, expressed gratitude for the donation and highlighted its importance in furthering the foundation's goals. He also called for continued support from various enterprises and community sectors to extend the reach of Chinese humanitarian efforts worldwide.



Peter Wong, chairman of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and the Hongkong Bank Foundation, articulated the foundation's commitment to improving quality of life for the underprivileged. He emphasized that the support for the cataract blindness elimination program is part of a broader mission to enhance sustainable development and inspire students to contribute positively to society. Wong believes that this initiative will not only improve lives in the immediate sense but also equip future leaders with the resources needed to drive meaningful change in their communities and beyond.

