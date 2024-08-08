Al-Qassam puts on display footage of ‘Al-Faraheen 2’ ambush

(MENAFN) On a Wednesday evening, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, showcased a meticulously planned ambush operation named "Al-Faraheen 2" via Al-Jazeera. The incident occurred east of Khan Yunis, a city located in the southern Gaza Strip, targeting an Israeli foot force with a bomb detonation that resulted in casualties among its members.



According to Al-Qassam Brigades, the explosive device employed in the ambush was identified as a "Sejjil," manufactured during the battle of the Al-Aqsa flood. The device utilized explosive material extracted from unexploded Israeli rockets, loaded with 750 shrapnel pieces intended to inflict maximum damage.



The aftermath of the ambush saw the scene littered with the remains of Israeli soldiers, prompting immediate evacuation efforts. Troop carriers and two helicopters were reportedly deployed to transport the casualties from the site.



Following the initial explosion, Al-Qassam Brigades engaged the surviving Israeli soldiers with light machine guns at close range, further intensifying the confrontation.



The presentation of this ambush underscores Hamas's continued military capabilities and strategic operations against Israeli forces in Gaza. The use of repurposed explosive material highlights the group's resourcefulness amidst ongoing conflict, showcasing their resolve in countering Israeli military operations in the region.

