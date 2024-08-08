Harris Edges Out Trump In Latest Presidential Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- A fresh poll from The Economist/YouGov showed presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris edging out former US President Donald in the presidential for the second week in a row.

The poll results released late Wednesday, conducted from August 4-6, indicated that 45 percent of registered voters are backing Harris, while Trump is close behind with 43 percent, giving Harris a 2 percentage point lead.

In an earlier The Economist/YouGov poll from two weeks ago, Harris was 3 points behind Trump, at 41 percent support to the former president's 44 percent support.

The poll featured 1,413 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

According to an average of national polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, it revealed Harris ahead by a razor-thin margin of 47.4 percent to Trump's 47.3 percent; a 0.1 percent lead.

Harris has had a whirlwind few weeks following US President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race and endorse her, becoming the Democratic presidential nominee and announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

In a Fox News interview Wednesday, Trump said he was "thrilled" with the pick of Walz, calling him "a very liberal man" and "a shocking pick," adding, "I could not be more thrilled". (end)

asj









MENAFN08082024000071011013ID1108531273