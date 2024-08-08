Fatal helicopter crash in Nepal kills all 5 on board

(MENAFN) Nepalese authorities have confirmed the deaths of all five individuals on board a helicopter that crashed today after colliding with a mountain northwest of Kathmandu. The incident occurred in the Suryashore region, situated at the base of a forested mountain. The wreckage was located, and the bodies of four men and one woman were recovered, as reported by Krishna Prasad Homagai, a government official from the Nuwakot district.



The helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350 operated by Nepal's Air Dynasty, departed from Kathmandu International Airport at 1:54 PM local time, heading towards Syaprobishi. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal revealed that the aircraft lost contact with the control tower just three minutes after takeoff. The crash site was found in a remote area, complicating the recovery efforts.



The pilot of the helicopter was Nepalese, while the four passengers were identified as Chinese nationals. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the tragic event has drawn widespread attention and concern.



MENAFN08082024000045015682ID1108531232