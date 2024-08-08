Hula Global Steps Up To Support Apparel Brands Amidst Bangladesh Political Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bangladesh support plan for garment factories

Offering Uninterrupted Chains Through Our Indian Factories for Affected Brands

- Karan BoseNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hula Global, a leading clothing supplier with over a decade of experience, announces a robust plan to support international brands affected by the recent instability in Bangladesh. With the resignation of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, creating disruptions in the apparel supply chains, Hula Global is ready to redirect these orders to their state-of-the-art factories in India, ensuring continuity and quality for their partners during this critical peak sales season.Hula Global's extensive network of specialist factories in India stands prepared to handle the influx of orders. Each of its factories is dedicated to a specific product type, allowing Hula Global to maintain the highest standards of quality and efficiency. From premium denim to high-end athleisure, their facilities are equipped to meet the diverse needs of today's fashion brands.With over 12 years of experience serving renowned fashion brands across the US and Europe, Hula Global has built a reputation for reliability and excellence. Their rigorous 100% quality inspections are tailored for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards before reaching the end customer.About Hula GlobalHula Global is a premier clothing supplier with a presence in India and Bangladesh, serving top fashion brands in the US and Europe. They operate 34 factories - 31 are in India and 3 are in Bangladesh. Each factory specialises in a specific product type. For example a t-shirt factory would only produce t-shirt & knits whereas a denims factory would only work on denims.For more information, please contact:Name: Karan BosePosition: Managing Director, Hula GlobalEmail: hello@hulaglobalPhone: +91 98708 53134Hula Global Website: hulaglobalNote to Editors:Hula Global is available for interviews and additional commentary on the impact of the Bangladesh political situation on the apparel industry and our strategic initiatives to support affected brands.

