Daelim Transformer Expands In Stock Of Bitcoin Mining-Padmount Transformers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pad mounted transforme for mining

Pad mount transformer is a professional transformer manufacturer

Transformer In Stcok for mining

Daelim Transformer has hundreds of pad-mounted transformers specifically designed for Bitcoin mining, now in stock and ready for immediate shipment.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daelim Transformer is excited to announce the availability of hundreds of pad-mounted transformers specifically designed for Bitcoin , now in stock and ready for immediate shipment. These pad mounted transformer form 300kVA to 3000kVA. The transformers feature primary voltages of 12.47 kV, 13.2 kV, 13.8 kV, 24.94 kV, and 34.5 kV, with secondary voltages of 480V and 415V. All products comply with applicable standards, including IEEE Std C57.12.34 and DOE, and are UL listed.These transformers are located at our Houston site. Daelim Transformer has supplied thousands of transformers for hundreds of Bitcoin projects across North America.Daelim Transformer's experienced team possesses extensive knowledge in design and manufacturing, particularly regarding the technical requirements and standards for Bitcoin mining. The transformers are engineered for high energy efficiency, significantly reducing power losses and operating costs. Additionally, they provide excellent load stability, ensuring a consistent supply of voltage and current. With superior heat dissipation designs and protective features against moisture, dust, and corrosion, our transformers are easy to maintain, minimizing downtime.Contact Information: Email: ...Phone: 678-548-5339For more information about Daelim Transformer, please visit the official website at

Daelim Transformer

Daelim Transformer

+1 678-548-5339

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube