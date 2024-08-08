Venezuela: No Official Vote Count Amid Mounting Opposition Legal Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's landscape has faced controversy and unrest after the July 28, 2024, presidential election.



The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Nicolás Maduro the winner with approximately 51% of the vote.



However, the opposition and international observers widely disputed this result.



The opposition, led by Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado, claims Gonzalez won with over 7 million votes.



Analysis of Venezuelan opposition vote tallies by the Associated Press (AP) raised as well serious questions about the of Maduro's electoral victory.



They argue that Maduro received only 3.3 million votes. Independent exit polls also suggested a significant victory for Gonzalez.







Amidst electoral fraud claims and public unrest, Attorney General Tarek William Saab launched a criminal investigation on August 5, 2024.



This investigation targets opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Edmundo González.



They face charges of usurpation, spreading false information, inciting disobedience, insurrection, and conspiracy.



Venezuela's Supreme Court, under government control , ruled Edmundo Gonzalez in contempt for refusing a summons to certify the election results.



Gonzalez, a 74-year-old former diplomat, faces up to 30 days in jail . He argued attending court would expose him to unfair treatment and jeopardize the Venezuelan people's will.

Criminal Investigations

Attorney General Tarek Saab announced a criminal investigation into publishers of a website showing opposition-collected election tallies.



These tallies suggested Gonzalez won by a landslide. The investigation cites forgery of public documents, computer crimes, and conspiracy.



Additionally, Saab launched a criminal probe against Machado and Gonzalez.



They allegedly incited security forces to break the law after publishing a joint letter urging police and military to support the populace.

International Reaction

The international community remains divided in its response to the election. Russia and China congratulated Maduro on his victory.



However, Western countries expressed skepticism and called for the full vote tally's publication.



The CNE has not yet published official, verifiable vote tallies despite numerous requests.



Many countries, including Brazil , Colombia, and Mexico, have urged the CNE to release the results.



Chile's President Gabriel Boric openly rejected Maduro's victory, citing fraud concerns. This led to a diplomatic rebuttal from Venezuelan officials.



Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica, and the U.S. recognized González as the rightful new President of Venezuela.



Additionally, the EU refused to accept the CNE's verdict declaring Maduro the winner.

Crackdown on Dissent

Following the disputed election, Venezuela saw a wave of anti-Maduro protests. Security forces responded with a heavy hand, rounding up suspected protesters.



They employed various repressive tactics. The government used advanced surveillance technology from Chinese and Israeli companies to monitor and intimidate citizens.



Reports indicate over 2,000 arrests and at least 24 deaths during the demonstrations.







Maria Oropeza's Raid: Maria Oropeza, a coordinator for Machado's Vente Venezuela political movement, live-streamed a raid on her home by security forces. Her current whereabouts remain unknown.

Operation Knock-Knock: This initiative targeted individuals involved in protests. Authorities claimed they focused on those committing violent acts.



No Official Vote Count Amid Mounting Opposition Legal ChallengesThe situation in Venezuela remains volatile. The opposition faces significant legal challenges and persecution after the disputed July 28 election.The government's use of lawfare and repressive tactics has drawn international condemnation.Concerns about the future of democracy in the country have increased. Despite mounting risks and legal pressures, opposition figures like Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado continue to challenge the official results.Venezuela: No Official Vote Count Amid Mounting Opposition Legal Challenges