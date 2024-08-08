(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) 5th August 2024, Kolkata: The Eastern India Regional Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is delighted to be part of the ICAI MSME & Startup Yatra 2024. This initiative is aimed at enhancing financial and tax literacy within the dynamic MSME and Startup sectors. The event will kick off with the flagging off the bus for the MSME Yatra from Kolkata. On-spot MSME registration will be facilitated by representatives from MSME - DFO, Kolkata, through Udhyan (MSME) Registration.

The event will feature in-depth sessions on MSME and VitiyaGyan, providing valuable insights and practical knowledge. Esteemed speakers include CA. Moushika Sarkar, CA. Ranjana R. Erankar from CAIT, Shri P K Das, Joint Director, MSME-DFO, CA. Sanjib Sanghi, Chairman, EIRC, CA. Vishnu K. Tulsyan, Vice Chairman, EIRC, CA. Mayur Agrawal, Secretary & Treasurer, EIRC, CA. Debayan Patra, Immediate Past Chairman, EIRC. On this auspicious occasion, CA. Sushil Kumar Goyal, Deputy Convener, Financial & Tax Literacy Directorate, ICAI has highlighted about the importance of Financial Literacy for the mass and how ICAI is playing an instrumental role on the issue.

The Committee on MSME & Start-up of ICAI, constituted under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, aims to enhance the capacity of MSMEs and Start-ups. ICAI is organizing this ICAI MSME & Startup Yatra in June-October 2024, with events hosted by Regional Councils and Branches across more than 100 cities in 100 days. This initiative aims to recognize the role played by Chartered Accountants in strengthening MSMEs, which are considered the backbone of the Indian economy. The program will address local issues of MSMEs and Startups, popularize relevant schemes, and promote financial and tax literacy. Various stakeholders of the MSME ecosystem from different cities in India will participate in this extensive outreach effort.





