Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Jewelex Group

(MENAFN- Crosshairscommunication) National, August 2024 – Crosshairs Communication, renowned for its expertise in elevating premium brands, has proudly secured the PR mandate for Jewelex Group. With a legacy spanning over fifty years, Jewelex Group stands as a global leader in the diamond and jewelry industry, celebrated for its integrity, innovation, and trust.

Jewelex India Private Limited, a distinguished sight holder of the De Beers Group and a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, is recognized for its comprehensive range of products, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional customer service. The company’s vertically integrated business model and unwavering commitment to excellence have solidified its reputation as a preferred supplier for leading jewelry brands worldwide.

As part of the PR mandate, Crosshairs Communication will spearhead Jewelex Group’s communication strategy, including the crafting of compelling narratives and management of key messaging to reinforce the brand's esteemed position in the global jewelry market. The agency will be instrumental in driving the launch for its new product range on the 10th August 2024 at the IIJS, Nesco, Mumbai that shall highlight Jewelex’s dedication to superior craftsmanship, sustainability, and transparency.

Stuti Jalan, Founder & Managing Director of Crosshairs Communication, shared, “We are excited to collaborate with Jewelex Group, a brand that epitomizes excellence and innovation in the jewelry industry. Our team is committed to leveraging our expertise to enhance Jewelex’s brand narrative, emphasizing its core values of innovation and excellence. We look forward to elevating Jewelex’s presence and reinforcing its esteemed reputation globally.”





