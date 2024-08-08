ICBF Hosts Heat Stress Awareness Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF Qatar) organized a Heat Stress Awareness session on August 2, at ICBF Kanjani Hall. Around 150 workers from different camps, along with other community members attended the session, which provided essential tips and strategies for staying safe and healthy during the scorching summer months.

The session proceedings were coordinated by ICBF General Secretary Varkey Boban, who emphasized the importance of early detection of heat stress symptoms. ICBF President Shanavas Bava highlighted the significance of the awareness program in this peak summer time, as part of ICBF's 40th Anniversary celebrations, underscoring the organization's commitment to the well being of our working class brothers and sisters. Chief Guest, ASO from the Labor Department of the Indian Embassy, Jaya Ganesh Bharadwaj praised ICBF's active involvement in addressing community issues and enhancing well-being.

His remarks reinforced the importance of community initiatives in fostering a safer and healthier environment.