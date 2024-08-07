Lion's Gate Portal 2024: Know date, significance, importance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Lion's Gate Portal, observed annually on August 8, is a highly regarded cosmic event believed to enhance manifestation and attract prosperity. This celestial occurrence, marked by the alignment of Sirius and the Sun in Leo, is seen as a powerful time for setting intentions and achieving goals

The Lion's Gate Portal opens annually on August 8, aligning Sirius with the Sun in Leo. This powerful cosmic event is perfect for manifestation and attracting prosperity

The Lion's Gate Portal opens when Sirius aligns with the Sun in Leo, creating an auspicious period for manifesting desires. This alignment occurs annually on August 8

This alignment occurs annually on August 8, and the year 2024, with its numerological significance of eight, amplifies this cosmic event

During this event, Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, aligns with Earth and the Orion Belt. This alignment makes Sirius visible again as the Sun passes by it

The number 8 is associated with prosperity, positive energy. It resembles the infinity symbol (∞) when rotated, August 8 is believed to be day that strengthens manifestation powers



Sirius, Alpha star in Canis Major constellation, is renowned for its brightness. In astrology, Sirius is linked to wealth, fame, abundance, while August 8 falls during Leo season

In ancient Egypt, Sirius was revered and linked to goddess Sopdet, symbolizing harvest, annual flooding of Nile. This time considered significant for manifesting positive changes

To make the most of the Lion's Gate Portal, it is recommended to clear your mind and focus on what you desire. Practicing gratitude and spreading positive energy can help

During Lion's Gate Portal, take time to reflect on your aspirations. This period is ideal for setting intentions and aligning your energy with your goals

The alignment of Sirius and Sun during Lion's Gate Portal is believed to facilitate a flow of celestial energy. This energy is thought to enhance manifestation