Camphor Church Back-To-School Community Day

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Camphor Church is excited to announce our annual Back to School Community Day on Sunday, August 18, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 5620 Wyalusing Avenue, Philadelphia, PA. This event is open to the entire community and promises an afternoon filled with fun, food, and festivities.We will be providing free bookbags, school supplies, and for children to ensure they are well-prepared for the upcoming school year. In addition to the giveaways, the event will feature a DJ, a bounce house, line dancing, and face painting to entertain children and families.This year, we are proud to partner with Mu Beta Phi, the National Police Fraternity, and the Honorable Najee Grant, who have generously supported our efforts to make this event a success."At Camphor Church, we believe in supporting our community and ensuring that every child has the resources they need to succeed in school," said Carol Black, Chair of the Leadership Team at Camphor Church. "Our Back-to-School Community Day is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together, have fun, and receive essential supplies for the new school year."We invite everyone to join us for this fun-filled afternoon. Come and enjoy delicious food, great music, and engaging activities. It's a day not to be missed!For more information, please contact Carol Black at 215-820-1164 or ...chAbout Camphor Church:Camphor Church, located at 5620 Wyalusing Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, is a welcoming community of faith dedicated to serving our neighbors and supporting the spiritual and practical needs of our members and the wider community. Join us for worship services, community events, and more.

