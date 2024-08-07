Brazil’S Cury Posts Strong Q2 Earnings, Shares Jump 4.5%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's company Cury reported a net of R$ 175.3 million ($30.7 million) for the second quarter of 2024.



This marks a significant increase of 41.3% compared to the same period last year.



For the first half of the year, the net profit reached nearly R$ 330 million ($57.9 million). This represents a 51% growth compared to the first six months of 2023.



The company also saw a substantial rise in net revenue, which grew by 37.2% to R$ 998.1 million ($176 million) between May and June.



For the first half of the year, the total revenue was R$ 1.8 billion ($316 million). This is an increase of 38.8% compared to the first half of 2023.



Inspired by this strong performance, Cury's shares (CURY3) surged by 4.5% on the B3 stock exchange.



The shares reached R$ 22.54 around 13:10 on August 7, 2024. This positive market reaction underscores investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.







The Brazilian construction industry has faced several challenges in 2024. These include economic difficulties such as weak investor sentiment, increased production costs, and high energy prices.



Despite these hurdles, Cury's robust financial results stand out. This reflects the company's resilience and effective management strategies.



Cury's market capitalization stands at approximately R$ 5.972 billion ($1 billion). This positions it as a significant player in the Brazilian construction sector.



The company's performance is particularly noteworthy given the broader industry's projected decline of 2.8% in real terms for 2024.



However, the industry is expected to recover with an average annual growth rate of 3.2% from 2025 to 2028.



This growth will be driven by investments in various sectors, including industrial, transport, renewable energy, housing, and oil.

