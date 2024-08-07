Pixelworks Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights



OPPO affiliate, OnePlus, launched the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone, incorporating Pixelworks' X7 Gen 2 visual processor featuring AI-based distributed computing architecture and enhanced rendering capability

Announced collaboration with Tencent's TiMi Studio group and the integration of Pixelworks' IRX rendering acceleration technology in the Honor of Kings mobile game

Collaborated with Seasun Games to optimize visual processing and bring detailed 120fps display effects to JX3 Ultimate Mobile, making it the latest mobile game to leverage IRX certified rendering acceleration Implemented reduction in workforce to better align operating expense with near-term revenue levels, anticipated to contribute approximately $4.0 million of annualized savings beginning in the third quarter

"Second quarter revenue was at the midpoint guidance and largely reflected the expected headwinds in our mobile business, primarily related to the inventory correction at a large mobile OEM customer," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "In response and to better align expenses with near-term revenue levels, we implemented cost reduction actions during the quarter, which are anticipated to result in $4 million of annualized cost saving beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

"During the quarter, we made continued progress on the expansion of our IRX gaming ecosystem. Our recent announced collaborations with Tencent on Honor of Kings and Seasun Games on JX3 Ultimate Mobile represent the latest additions to the growing list of IRX certified mobile games. Coupled with one of Pixelworks' X-series of visual processors, our IRX rendering accelerator technology enables PC-quality visual performance on a smartphone without generating excessive heat or battery consumption. Growing this ecosystem remains a fundamental element of our multi-pronged mobile strategy to drive broader adoption of our mobile visual processors, and we currently engaged with multiple top gaming studios to release several additional high-profile IRX mobile games later this year.

"Looking ahead, we are confronting the recent challenges head-on while remaining focused on strategic and operational execution across all areas of the business. We are well positioned today for renewed growth in mobile, as we increasingly target an expanded served market for mid to lower tier smartphones. Additionally, the size and influence of our IRX gaming ecosystem continues to grow and will soon be further supported by the introduction of our next-generation mobile visual processor. Together with stable performance of our home and enterprise business, we expect to deliver sequential revenue growth in the third quarter as we continue to target improved operational results over the intermediate-term."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $8.5 million, compared to $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The sequential and year-over-year decline in revenue primarily reflected the anticipated near-term

headwinds in the Company's mobile business.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 50.7%, compared to 50.5% in the first quarter of 2024 and 40.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 GAAP operating expenses were $15.1 million, compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $12.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2024 gross profit margin was 51.0%, compared to 50.7% in the first quarter of 2024 and 40.5% in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating expenses were $12.8 million, compared to $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $10.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million, or ($0.17) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million, or ($0.09) per share, in the first quarter of 2024, and a GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or ($0.11) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc." as "net loss".

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $4.0 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the first quarter of 2024, and a non-GAAP net loss of $4.8 million, or ($0.09) per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was a negative $7.0 million, compared to a negative $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a negative $4.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were $37.8 million, compared to $47.5 million as of the year ended December 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2024, will be discussed as part of the scheduled conference call.

[Financial Tables Follow]