NV5 Announces Second Quarter Results And Raises Guidance

"NV5 continued to build upon its positive momentum in the second quarter, delivering strong organic growth and profitability. We are well-positioned to meet the expected increase in demand for our services in the second half of 2024, and we are raising guidance. As highlighted in our recent Investor Day, our leadership position in the use of technology to deliver our services, including geospatial analytics and software, provides competitive advantages and contributes to NV5's growth. We will continue to incorporate innovative technologies in all of our services in the years to come," said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Gross revenues in the second quarter of 2024 grew 6% to $236.3 million from $222.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and our gross profit increased 12% to $123.3 million. This represents a gross margin expansion of 270 basis points to 52.2%.

Net income of $7.9 million reflects integration costs of our VIS acquisition during the second quarter this year and a $6.7 million reversal of contingent consideration during the same quarter last year. We also had $1.0 million of higher interest expense this quarter as a result of higher interest rates and debt balances, although our net leverage remains low at 1.5x. Our GAAP EPS during the second quarter was $0.50 per share compared to $1.00 per share last year due to the foregoing differences between the periods.

Our Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $38.5 million from $35.0 million, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 16.3% from 15.7% in the prior year quarter. Our Adjusted EPS was $1.24 per share compared to $1.29 per share in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting higher share count.

Raising Guidance

We continue to foresee a strong second half of the year. Accordingly, we are raising 2024 full-year guidance for revenue and Adjusted Earnings per Share as follows:



Gross revenue for the full year 2024 is now between $944 million and $950 million, an increase from $937 million and $942 million.

2024 GAAP EPS guidance remains $2.87 to $2.93 per share. 2024 Adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to $5.13 to $5.20 per share, an increase from $5.05 to $5.11 per share.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 7, 2024. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting .